Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. gathers hundreds of goods to donate to victims of domestic violence

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of women representing the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will meet in Murfreesboro this Saturday for a huge event.

The South Eastern Region of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, will gather for the 2022 Tennessee Statewide Cluster. The day-long event will focus on business and the organization’s latest programs.

“This will be the first time in three years that we have convened together within this cluster for our meeting. So, in addition to discussing updates relative to our business, we are going to have some good sisterly fun,” said Tracey Morant Adams, Regional Director.

Members were also asked to donate items to benefit the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

“We recognize that so many individuals were victimized during the pandemic, and now that we are outside of it, there are still those who have an immense amount of need,” Adams explained.

The goal is to collect a minimum of 1,908 items. That number not only represents the year the sorority was founded, but it’s also a way for them to continue to make a difference.

“Now I will tell you that last week we were in the great state of Mississippi, and we far exceeded that, and I would expect here in Tennessee we will far exceed 1,908 goods here,” she stated.

