Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors.

Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.

The burglar allegedly returned the next afternoon and stole her roommate’s car, crashing it a short time later.

Metro Police confirmed it is investigating the case after one of the victims filed a police report about a stolen purse and car.

“It was really scary that someone would come into our home when we were there,” Street said. “It just feels like a violation really, that someone would just come into our house and take our things.”

Street said she and her roommate were each taking a shower when the burglar crept inside.

“I feel like I have a completely different view on the world now after this. You can’t be too careful,” Street said. “We got cameras now, and even just leaving my apartment to walk by dog, I’ll lock (the door). I never felt like that before.”

An email sent out to residents at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments, dated Sept. 22, shows the complex is attempting to increase security. It is gathering proposals to add fencing and increase security patrols around the complex.

Crime data from Metro Police shows total burglaries are up 14.7% this year compared to this point last year. Auto thefts in that same period are up more than 66% compared to 2021.

“I really feel for them. It’s not easy, especially with all the people that we have living here from out of state,” Joe Caradine, one of Street’s neighbors, said. “They thought they were going to be leaving behind high crime areas.”

Metro Police are reinforcing their message to always lock your home and car doors, and never leave valuables or guns in your vehicles.

