Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt.

According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.

When an employee attempted to stop her, Key swung the heavy bag full of items, striking the employee in the head before fleeing the scene in a blue SUV.

Key was identified through surveillence footage where she was recognized from the previous thefts at the location. She is charged with felony burglary and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remains in jail on $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.