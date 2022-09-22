Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County.

State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company submitted permit applications to environmental regulators in June for 2262 Monsanto Road, Columbia, Tenn., which is the site of the former Monsanto Chemical Corporation.

In a letter to TDEC on Sept. 15, Cepicky and Hensley raised concerns about how the project would impact the environment in Southern Middle Tennessee and the Duck River Watershed, as well as the lack of input from the public.

“Our well-thought-out and considered actions before a decision on the land use could potentially help us avoid a Camp LeJeune or a Flint, Michigan scenario,” Cepicky said.

The lawmakers requested a meeting with TDEC officials to ask that they host a public town hall meeting in Maury County before the agency allows the project to move forward.

The lawmakers issued the following joint statement:

The Duck River is celebrated for its natural beauty and serves as an important water source for Southern Middle Tennessee. The lack of analysis or supporting documentation for this plan, along with the absence of transparency or public input, is very concerning to us. We all have a duty to be good stewards of what makes our state great for the continued enjoyment of the public. Citizens deserve more information about how this will impact our community, our water source, our wildlife, and native plants.

