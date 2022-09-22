Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods.

Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop; however, the suspect vehicle took off. It was later disabled when nearby officers used spike strips to flatten the getaway vehicle’s tires.

Authorities said all three suspects ran from the car after it had been stopped. A handgun was found on the ground where one of the suspects, a 17-year-old from Nashville, was captured. Officers said the car the suspects had been driving was stolen out of Clarksville. In addition, recently-stolen property from several cars was located inside.

At 11:15 a.m., authorities captured a second suspect. About a dozen vehicle burglaries have been reported in Franklin over the past two days. Detectives believe these suspects may have committed some of these crimes.

Franklin Police are asked residents to stop leaving valuables, especially guns, in their vehicles overnight. Police are also urging residents not to leave their keys in their cars.

