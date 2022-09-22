Smithville man charged in girlfriend’s death

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man from Smithville was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to his girlfriend’s death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Smithville Police Department joined forces early Wednesday morning after they got a call of possible domestic violence on South Mountain Street.

There officials found 39-year-old Yuri Guerra dead inside of a home.

During the investigation, officials believed Guerra’s boyfriend, Simon Rodriguez Martinez was responsible for her death.

Martinez was arrested and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

