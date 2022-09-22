Smithville man charged in girlfriend’s death


Police lights
Police lights(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man from Smithville was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to his girlfriend’s death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Smithville Police Department joined forces early Wednesday morning after they got a call of possible domestic violence on South Mountain Street.

There officials found 39-year-old Yuri Guerra dead inside of a home.

During the investigation, officials believed Guerra’s boyfriend, Simon Rodriguez Martinez was responsible for her death.

Martinez was arrested and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fed hikes interest rates again
Federal interest rates hike again in 2022 affecting home buyers
Fed hikes interest rates again
Fed hikes interest rates again
Jail bars in a prison
East Nashville man arrested for attacking women
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’