Riverbend prisoner charged with murder of another inmate in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A state prison inmate was charged with allegedly murdering another prisoner back in February, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation into the murder began on Feb. 18.

TBI agents determined that inmate 52-year-old Robert Bryant was responsible for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Bradley Johnson.

On Aug. 24, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Bryant with one count of first-degree murder.

Bryant was served the warrant on Sept. 21 and was booked into the Davidson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.