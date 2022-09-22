Police investigating bomb threat at Nashville Public Library

All Nashville public libraries are closed Thursday after a bomb threat.
All Nashville public libraries are closed Thursday after a bomb threat.(Mayor John Cooper)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Police were called about the bomb threat about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”

Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown building, 615 Church St., for suspicious items, while officers from other precincts did the same at branch library locations.

Nothing out of the ordinary was found, police said.

Library leadership has closed all libraries for the rest of the day out of caution. The criminal investigation remains active.

Law enforcement agencies are also investigating similar incidents in Fort Worth and Denver. It is unclear if all three incidents are connected at this time.

Denver public libraries, Commerce City high school back open following threat investigations

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Throwback Thursday: National Turkey Calling Competition
Throwback Thursday: National Turkey Calling Competition
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill
911 dispatch center (WBAY file photo)
Partners in Care expansion approved by Metro Council
Pooch Pool Party
5th annual Pooch Pool Party this weekend at Nashville Shores