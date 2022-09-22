Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”

Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown building, 615 Church St., for suspicious items, while officers from other precincts did the same at branch library locations.

Nothing out of the ordinary was found, police said. They later added that they believe the threat originated from out of state and is not credible.

BREAKING: The continuing criminal investigation into the non-location-specific emailed bomb threat received by the Nashville Public Library indicates that it likely originated from out of state and is not deemed credible. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 22, 2022

Library leadership has closed all libraries for the rest of the day out of caution. The criminal investigation remains active.

Law enforcement agencies are also investigating similar incidents in Fort Worth and Denver. It is unclear if all three incidents are connected at this time.

I am grateful to @MNPDNashville for their fast response, checking all branches of @NowatNPL in under 3 hours. Fortunately all are safe. Libraries remain closed out of an abundance of caution. Making a false report is a crime, and our investigation remains active. https://t.co/0B1Ig5UfOE — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.