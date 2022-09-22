Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV.

Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police.

Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Franklin. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

No charges are expected to be filed. There was no sidewalk on either side of the roadway.

