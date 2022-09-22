One dead in head-on crash in Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on an old country road early Thursday morning in Joelton.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Old Clarksville Pike, a small road just off State Route 112/Clarksville Highway. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

The southbound side of Clarksville Highway is closed for the investigation.

Police are investigating a deadly crash on Old Clarksville Pike. (WSMV)

