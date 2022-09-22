One dead in head-on crash in Joelton

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday and the road is closed for the investigation.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on an old country road early Thursday morning in Joelton.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Old Clarksville Pike, a small road just off State Route 112/Clarksville Highway. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

The southbound side of Clarksville Highway is closed for the investigation.

Police are investigating a deadly crash on Old Clarksville Pike.
Police are investigating a deadly crash on Old Clarksville Pike.(WSMV)

