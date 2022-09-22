MNPD seize drugs, cars, guns and $27,000 from convicted felon who violated parole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Convicted felon Derrick Harvey, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for violating his parole.

According to a tweet posted by Metro Police, Harvey had cocaine, fentanyl, seven guns, $27,000 and two vehicles seized from his possession. Harvey was reportedly selling the fentanyl.

MNPD narcotics detectives, joined by federal & state partners, on Wed arrested convicted armed robber/drug felon Derrick Harvey, 34, for selling fentanyl & violating his parole. Seized as a result: cocaine, fentanyl, 7 guns, 27K cash, 2 vehicles. He's jailed without bond. pic.twitter.com/Xp29CvO5Eh — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 22, 2022

MNPD detectives were joined by federal and state partners during this investigation.

Harvey is currently jailed without bond.

