MNPD seize drugs, cars, guns and $27,000 from convicted felon who violated parole
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Convicted felon Derrick Harvey, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for violating his parole.
According to a tweet posted by Metro Police, Harvey had cocaine, fentanyl, seven guns, $27,000 and two vehicles seized from his possession. Harvey was reportedly selling the fentanyl.
MNPD detectives were joined by federal and state partners during this investigation.
Harvey is currently jailed without bond.
