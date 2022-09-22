MNPD seize drugs, cars, guns and $27,000 from convicted felon who violated parole

Derrick Harvey is a convicted felon and is now behind bars without bond.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Convicted felon Derrick Harvey, 34, was arrested on Wednesday for violating his parole.

According to a tweet posted by Metro Police, Harvey had cocaine, fentanyl, seven guns, $27,000 and two vehicles seized from his possession. Harvey was reportedly selling the fentanyl.

MNPD detectives were joined by federal and state partners during this investigation.

Harvey is currently jailed without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
WSMV school threats
Threats of violence against Nashville schools on the rise
WSMV homeless
Vote coming on mayor's plan for the homeless
WSMV deadly crash
Clarksville Pike shut down for deadly crash