Midtown residents uneasy after police say a man groped women, exposed himself during attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people in Midtown are on edge Thursday after learning two women were recently attacked there.

Brooks Curtis, 40, was arrested Wednesday for an April attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Brooks is also responsible for a second attack that happened in August steps away from the apartment building at the US Bank parking lot.

Police said Brooks followed a woman to her car last month, exposed himself, groped her and robbed her at gunpoint.

“It is freaky. I feel pretty safe in this neighborhood. It is not too crowded. It is not too touristy,” said Shay Jeronimo, who moved to SkyHouse Nashville apartments in April. It is the same month that a woman was groped while walking from the parking garage to the main lobby, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“That makes me uncomfortable that happened here and that happened to one of my neighbors,” Jeronimo said.

Sexual assault experts say this kind of incident can happen to anyone.

“Oftentimes when these situations happen, we ask the victim, ‘why were you there? Why were you there alone? What did you do to bring this onto yourself?’” Alicia Bunch Vargas with the Sexual Assault Center said. “Those are not the right responses. What we need to do is believe the victim.”

Jeronimo said she carries pepper spray and doesn’t listen to music while walking alone.

“I give my bestie my location always,” Jeronimo said. “I always have my location on. I tell somebody if I am leaving the house or going on a walk.”

Jeronimo said it is a sad reality.

“As a woman, I definitely have that sixth sense of having to keep an eye out for yourself at all times,” Jeronimo said.

Police identified Brooks through the apartment building’s surveillance video and photo lineup. He is facing several charges including attempted aggravated rape and aggravated robbery.

