Man pleads guilty to federal drug distribution and firearms charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee announced that Rodd Griffin, 42, of Cunningham, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court.

Griffin pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the plea agreement, law enforcement began investigating Griffin in January 2020, after receiving a tip that he was selling heroin from his home in Cunningham.

Law enforcement officers made a series of controlled buys of heroin and methamphetamine from Griffin and also received information that Griffin traveled to Atlanta on a regular basis to pick up large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

On January 16, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Griffin’s home and recovered three handguns and two rifles. Officers also seized $40,000 in $5,000 bundles, which was the total amount received from the distribution of 1300g of methamphetamine, 232g of heroin and 400g of marijuana.

Griffin arrived home while officers were conducting the search.

A search of his person and vehicle yielded digital scales and other paraphernalia associated with illegal substances. Officers also found more than $6,000 cash, which included some of the buy money from a previously controlled buy.

Griffin was found to have been previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

The plea agreement, if accepted by the Court, calls for Griffin to be sentenced to 23 years in prison.

