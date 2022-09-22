First Alert Forecast: Much Cooler Air About to Move In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold front will move through Middle Tennessee early today bringing much cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Today will be variably cloudy and about 20 degrees cooler than the last couple of days. A strengthening northerly wind by midday will accentuate the change in the air. A passing shower or two will also be possible. Temperatures will only top off around 80 degrees.

Much drier air will overspread the Mid State this evening. By Friday morning, some areas will have temperatures in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with highs in the 70s.

Saturday will bring a few more clouds, a slight warm-up, and the chance for an isolated shower or two.

Expect a few more showers on Sunday.

Then, more unseasonably cooler air with sunshine will take over for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.