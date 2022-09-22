Embattled solar power company at center of WSMV4 investigation reportedly shuts down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In an email sent to employees, solar power company Pink Energy announced it is laying off all its employees and shutting down.

In June, WSMV4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson spoke with Raychel and Ryan Jamieson about their issues with Pink Energy. The Jamiesons said they spent over $92,000 on a solar energy system from the company, but their power bill hadn’t dropped. They couldn’t get answers from the company and were frustrated.

They were far from alone.

Pink Energy faced thousands of complaints ranging from faulty equipment to allegation of deceptive sales tactics over the past year.

According to the letter, the decision to close followed equipment issues and dropping sales.

PinkEnergy announced in an email to employees that it was laying off all its employees and shutting down. (Photo submitted)

“We also want you to know that we tried everything in our power to keep going, but sales this week could simply not sustain the company’s continued operation. Know that we will do everything in our power to help you all land on your feet, this includes notifying your state and local government officials where available and applicable to assist you in your efforts moving forward,” the letter said in part.

It is unclear what the closure will mean for customers who have Pink Energy systems installed at their homes or for former employees who are now out of a job, and whether they will receive any compensation they are due.

If Pink Energy provides a statement regarding the letter, this story will be updated to provide that information.

