East Nashville man arrested for attacking women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man was arrested for two attacks against women in August and April.

40-year-old Curtis Brooks was arrested Wednesday night on a $170,000 bond on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery, auto burglary and sexual battery.

On April 30, in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South, Brooks allegedly followed a 23-year-old woman to the parking garage into a building before suddenly reaching up her dress, groping and running away.

A few months later on Aug. 13, in the 1700 block of Broadway, Brooks allegedly followed a 29-year-old woman to her parked car. The victim told officials that as she was entering her car, Brooks allegedly appeared at her door and attempted to pull her out several times. Brooks was accused of demanding sex as he displaced a gun and threatened to shoot her. Brooks allegedly groped the victim before he let her go. He also reached into the car, grabbed her purse, and left.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of both incidents and officials were able to determine the suspect drove a black Ford Flex.

