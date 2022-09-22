Denver public libraries, Commerce City high school back open following threat investigations

DENVER (KKTV) - Classes at a suburban Denver high school and all Denver libraries are back open Thursday after multiple threats were deemed unfounded by law enforcement.

Administrators at Adams City High School in Commerce City were alerted Tuesday night to a threat against the school making the rounds on social media and canceled classes Wednesday as a precaution.

In a separate announcement, the Denver Public Library said Wednesday that it was closing all of the libraries in its network due to a threat received overnight.

There was no indication that the threats were related, but both came on the heels of several fake threat reports, known as swatting, made earlier in week in multiple Colorado cities, as well as a handful of other states.

The Denver Police Department says the origin of the threat against the library system appears to have been out of state.

“The preliminary findings indicate the message was sent from outside of Colorado. Additionally, a number of similar threats have been sent to libraries in other states. As a precaution, Denver Police will conduct extra patrols around Denver Public Library locations,” the department said in a statement obtained by 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

The Commerce City Police Department separately determined the threat against the school was fake.

“On Tuesday evening, Adams 14 received notification of a threat of violence against Adams City High School (ACHS). Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow for a thorough investigation, the high school was closed for today. The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) has investigated the threat against the school and concluded it was not substantiated. ACHS classes will resume as scheduled, Thursday, Sept. 22, with additional personnel and law enforcement presence to monitor the situation, per the district’s safety protocols,” read part of a letter to parents posted on the Adams City High website.

The exact nature of the threats has not been released.

