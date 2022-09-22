Clarksville man convicted after sending nude photos to FBI agent posing as child

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Clarksville man who prosecutors said sent explicit photos to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 15-year-old child was convicted on several charges on Wednesday.

Kevin Figueroa, 33, was convicted of attempting to persuade a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity; attempting to transfer obscene material to an individual under the age of sixteen; and destruction of evidence to prevent search or seizure. The conviction was announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Figueroa was indicted in April, following an investigation that began in November 2019.

Prosecutors said Figueroa initiated online conversations through a dating app with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 15-year-old girl. Figueroa used the profile of “Spike tkro,” which identified him as a 25-year-old man living in Nashville, a media release said.

“Figueroa continued to message the undercover agent, even after confirming the undercover persona used by the agent was a 15-year-old female, and sent a picture of a penis,” the release said.

Figueroa continued to talk with the agent and proposed meeting for sex on Nov. 26, 2019 but never showed. He initiated a conversation with the undercover agent again with another dating app in December 2019, prosecutors said.

Figueroa asked the undercover agent, posing again as a 15-year-old girl, to meet for sex. The meeting was eventually planned for March 17, 2020. When Figueroa arrived, he was met with FBI agents and arrested.

“During the course of the investigation and after being charged with these crimes, agents learned that Figueroa had engaged in sexual activity with multiple minor victims before his initial contact with the undercover agent,” the media release said.

Figueroa will be sentenced Dec. 2. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Monica Morrison and Robert E. McGuire are prosecuting the case.

