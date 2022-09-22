5th annual Pooch Pool Party this weekend at Nashville Shores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Shores and New Leash on Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals in the community, are preparing to host the 5th annual Pooch Pool Party Saturday.

Dog lovers can bring their dogs to the Nashville Shores Wave Pool for a Dog Only Swim day on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of dogs filled the space in the past by doggy paddling, playing catch, and more!

“Our entire staff looks forward to this event each year. It means so much to us at Nashville Shores that we’re able to continue supporting such an important organization,” said Daniel Strobel, director of marketing and PR for Nashville Shores. “New Leash on Life upholds an inspiring commitment to its mission that there will be no unwanted, unloved, or abandoned companion animal. The Pooch Pool Party is always a blast, and the excitement and joy on the dogs’ faces is priceless. We are looking forward to another fun and successful event this year.

The wave pool, lazy river, and Kowabunga Splash Pad will be open for the dogs during the event. The Pooch Pool Party will also include free parking, vendors, a doggy fetch area, and a K9 cooling station. This is a dog-only swim day, and there is no “human” swimming.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $25 plus tax per person. Patrons are only allowed to bring one dog to the event.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to New Leash on Life to help further the work they provide for the canine community. Some programs that would receive funding include the Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, Pet Food Assistance Program, and Limited Intake (No-Kill) Animal Shelter.

