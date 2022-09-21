Woman struck by WeGo Star train near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train near downtown Nashville on Wednesday.

Authorities said the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was struck by the WeGo Star train at the crossing at Anthes Drive around 5:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Buses are being brought to the scene to take passengers back to train stops in Donelson, Hermitage, Mount Juliet and Lebanon.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

