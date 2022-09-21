Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South.

MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead.

Officials were called to the home Wednesday morning after the woman’s physician requested a welfare check. The woman missed an appointment with the doctor and calls to her had gone unanswered.

First responders had to use force entry through their locked door and found the two dead in separate rooms. A pistol was found next to the elderly woman’s male housemate.

