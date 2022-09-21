Sheriff’s Office: Missing Putnam Co. woman may be traveling to Florida


Lori Ann Hicks, 46, was reported missing by family members on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Baxter, Tennessee, woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Lori Ann Hicks, 46, was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said she may be traveling to Florida driving a blue 2023 Jaguar F-type with Tennessee license plate BGC6987.

She is about 5′3″ and weighs about 130 pounds with long black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything about Hicks’ whereabouts, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Sgt. Adrienne McCurry at 931-528-8484.

