Safe Fun Nashville demands action from TLC, claims transportainment rules not enforced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Safe Fun Nashville called on the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission Wednesday to enforce rules and regulations surrounding the Nashville part bus industry.

Safe Fun Nashville asked TLC to enforce party bus rules better ahead of a meeting on Thursday, where Metro officials will discuss additional rules for local entertainment transportation vehicles.

“Party bus operators are still not following the regulations approved by the Transportation Licensing Commission in June, including the two-hour afternoon rush hour ban that is seemingly defied at every turn,” said Jim Schmitz, a downtown resident and co-organizer of Safe Fun Nashville. “Many are blatantly ignoring the designated hours of operation and remain unwilling to make modifications by the TLC guidelines. Since day one, operators have refused to meet noise level requirements, and there is no indication they will make any effort to do so moving forward. There must be repercussions for bad behavior.”

The grace period for enclosures and liquor liability insurance expires on October 3. However, as that deadline looms, most party bus operators have still not met these requirements, according to SFN.

“We have been watching operators break the rules, time and time again, and we have been reporting these actions to hubNashville. We encourage others to do the same,” Schmitz said. “The future and reputation of Nashville is at risk if these rules are not fully enforced. Change must happen, and it must happen now.”

SFN added that enforcement of the rules is critical to improving the quality of life for Nashvillians and that it is up to TLC and the Metro Nashville Police Department to enforce these regulations with a zero-tolerance policy.

