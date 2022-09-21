Police close road during active shooting investigation


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting and car crash Tuesday night on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek. Both incidents are believed to be related.

Police said there are no victims nor anyone in custody as the scene is still being processed in the middle of Peachers Road. CPD asked the public to find alternate routes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

