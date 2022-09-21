Missing Putnam Co. woman found safe in Florida
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a missing woman was located in Florida Thursday after she went missing earlier in the week.
Lori Ann Hicks, 46, was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office thanked the Largo Police Department and Belleair Police Department for helping locate Hicks. She was found in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.