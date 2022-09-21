Missing Putnam Co. woman found safe in Florida

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a missing woman was located in Florida Thursday after she went missing earlier in the week.

Lori Ann Hicks, 46, was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Largo Police Department and Belleair Police Department for helping locate Hicks. She was found in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday.

UPDATE:



Thanks to Largo Police Department and Belleair Police Department as well as the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Hicks has been found safe near Clearwater Florida on her own accord. Sheriff Eddie Farris is pleased with the quick response and happy to know she is safe — Putnam Co. TN Sheriff - Eddie Farris, Sheriff (@putnamsheriffTN) September 22, 2022

