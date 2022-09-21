Middle TN songwriter, veteran writes song for U.S. Space Force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Songwriter with experience as an air force pilot made a song for the new Space Command Force.

The Nashville Air Force Veteran and songwriter, Jamie Teachenor, has written songs for Luke Bryan, Trace Adkin, Trisha Yearwood and now for Uncle Sam.

Teachenor wrote the song with a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Together they wrote “Semper Supra.”

On Wednesday, Teachenor went to Washington DC where he will sing his song to Congress.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.