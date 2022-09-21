Mayor Cooper, Nashville leaders discuss plan to combat homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper joined city leaders Wednesday to discuss his plan to address homelessness in the city.

The plan includes getting the homeless off the streets and into “stable, safe environments.” Earlier this year, Cooper proposed using $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to improve the city’s response to homelessness by bringing in additional services, additional housing, and linking the city to more sustainable federal funding.

At a press conference Wednesday, Cooper announced four ways the city plans to use the $50 million, including building more affordable housing; partnering with landlords to help offer affordable rent; setting up solutions for the homeless while they wait for available housing; and providing mental health support.

Metro Council is set to vote on the proposal during its Oct. 4 meeting.

WSMV's Tosin Fakile will have more on this plan tonight on WSMV 4 News.

