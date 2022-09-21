Madison area without water for 12 hours after main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple blocks in Madison were without water for nearly 12 hours after a water main line burst under Gallatin Pike on Monday night.

Crews worked through the night to make repairs.

The water was turned back on for homes and businesses in the middle of Madison around 9 a.m. Tuesday after the outage was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Madison Suburban Utility District said an 8-inch water pipe broke. Crews had to work to stop the leak, dig down to the damaged pipe and then make the needed repairs.

Some places, including the Madison library branch, had to close for the day due to the outage. Several other businesses in the area said they were very thankful the water was turned back on just in time for them to open.

Large steel plates have been temporarily placed over the hole where the pipe was repairs. Madison water officials said lanes will be closed on Tuesday night for final pavement to be put down on Gallatin Pike.

The Nashville Public Library said the Madison branch will open Wednesday with the water main repaired.

