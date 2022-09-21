Franklin resident, Ukraine native helping country recover from war

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin resident is in Ukraine helping people in the recently liberated city of Kharkiv.

Even though Russian troops have been forced out of Kharkiv, the city is in shambles and many people need food and a place to stay.

Sergey Rakhuba, the president of a Middle Tennessee based organization called Mission Eurasia, said thousands of people in Ukraine have lost their home or a loved one. Many children have not seen their dad in weeks while he defends their country.

Rakhuba is in Ukraine packaging boxes of food and handing them out. Each food supply box has enough food to feed a family for at least a week.

The Midstate minister is from Ukraine originally. Rakhuba said he’s worried about his safety, but his passion to help others in h is home country is what keeps him going.

“Listen, there are 60 million people in this nation. They lost almost everything. It’s a privilege, it’s an honor to work to help. I don’t know what else can happen. I want to be with my people,” Rakhuba said.

There are more than 3,000 volunteers helping Rakhuba give Ukrainians food. They also have two shelters in Poland for people who lost their homes.

