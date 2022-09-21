First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Likely Again Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect today due to more excessive heat & humidity .

Another hot and humid day across the Midstate with abundant sunshine. Highs will once again be in the upper 90s, but our Heat Index Values (or “feels like” temperatures) will be in the triple digits. Limit your time outdoors if you can. Staying hydrated and wear loose fitting, light colored clothing to help keep you cooler.

A refreshing cool down is then expected as a cold front comes through just in time for the first day of fall on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be significantly cooler in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s. A passing shower is possible Thursday, but most everyone should stay dry.

Friday will also be cooler in the 70s and beautiful with a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will moderate back to near normal in the low to mid 80s for the weekend. Scattered showers return to the forecast by Sunday.

Next week looks pleasant with highs in the 70s, plenty of sun, and fall-like lows in the 50s.

