Construction worker rescued after falling into trench

Officials said he was guiding a dump truck when he fell
A construction worker fell into a trench
A construction worker fell into a trench(MFD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction worker was rescued after falling down a 10-foot-deep trench Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Johnson Street, where witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck and falling down the trench.

When the incident happened, the construction company, a Murfreesboro Water Resources Department contractor, was working on a sewer rehabilitation project on Johnson Street, just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Fire personnel used a 16-foot ladder to climb down the trench and placed the victim on a spine board to mobilize his neck and back. Fire crews loaded the man into a Stokes basket and walked him to a shallow end of the trench to get him out.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and care and released.

