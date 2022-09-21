Construction worker rescued after falling into trench

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction worker was rescued after falling down a 10-foot-deep trench Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to Johnson Street, where witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck and falling down the trench.

When the incident happened, the construction company, a Murfreesboro Water Resources Department contractor, was working on a sewer rehabilitation project on Johnson Street, just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Fire personnel used a 16-foot ladder to climb down the trench and placed the victim on a spine board to mobilize his neck and back. Fire crews loaded the man into a Stokes basket and walked him to a shallow end of the trench to get him out.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and care and released.

