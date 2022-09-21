Car crashes into motorcycle outside daycare in Donelson

Metro Police are investigating this crash between a small SUV and a motorcyle in Donelson.
Metro Police are investigating this crash between a small SUV and a motorcyle in Donelson.(WSMV)
Sep. 21, 2022
DONELSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcycle rider was severely injured early Wednesday morning when a vehicle drove through a red light and struck his bike in Donelson.

According to witnesses at a nearby daycare, a woman driving a small Nissan SUV became impatient with the red light Cottage Lane, so she drove through, striking the motorcycle travelling west on Lebanon Pike.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle in the collision and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and Metro’s Fatal Crash team is on site for the investigation. The rider was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The corner of Lebanon Pike and Cottage Lane where an SUV hit a motorcycle.
The corner of Lebanon Pike and Cottage Lane where an SUV hit a motorcycle.(WSMV)

The driver of the SUV waited at the scene for police to arrive.

Lebanon Pike remains closed to traffic from Briley Parkway to Donelson Hills Drive.

This story will be updates as more information is made available.

