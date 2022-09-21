Cannery building to reopen as music complex in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cannery building in downtown Nashville will reopen in 2023 as a music complex that will highlight music of all genres.

Cannery Hall is opening with three stages, and an event space, according to a media release. Cannery Hall will highlight alternative rock, pop, and country artists, alongside traditionally underrepresented genres in Nashville like EDM, hip hop, R&B, jam, house, disco, grunge, soul, and more.

When the music venue opens next year, it will be the largest independent music complex in Nashville, according to the release. The stages in the renovated building will be able to host musicians and audiences of varying size. The Row 1 Stage will be able to accommodate an audience of 325 people; The Mil can host 625 people; and the mainstage will allow for an audience of 1,200 people.

Inside of the Cannery building. (Courtesy of Cannery Hall)

Cannery Hall’s history dates to 1883 but the building has operated as a music venue since 1981, the release said. This latest chapter of live music on Cannery Row is led by Nashville native Zach Liff and his company DZL Management, which bought an interest in the property in 2019, later acquiring the whole property in 2020.

“Music of all genres is woven through the fabric and spirit of our city in a way that makes Nashville special. Many of today’s biggest stars, songwriters and working musicians, would not have gotten their big break if it wasn’t for independent music venues like Cannery Hall,” Liff said. “Our intent is to carry forward the musical legacy of the Cannery and Music City with shows and experiences that build on those legacies and by helping to launch the next generation of musicians whose creativity thrives in independent music venues like the Cannery.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.