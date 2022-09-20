Young child recovering after being hit by car

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young child was hit by a car after wandering in the middle of the road on Monday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a call of a child under two who was hit by a vehicle. The child allegedly made their way out to the Dotsonville roadway from their residence.

When deputies arrived, the child had been retrieved by his parents. Officers said the child was alert and breaking. Montgomery County EMS transported the child for medical care and said he is now home with his parents.

Investigators said they located the driver of the vehicle accused of hitting the kid in the roadway, and no charges have been issued.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in this case because it involved a child being hit on a road. Montgomery County, Special Victims Unit is also assigned to the matter as it is standard operating protocol when children may have been endangered.

This is a developing story.

