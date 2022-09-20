Wendy’s manager helps woman escape violent boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manager at a Wendy’s in Nashville is credited with saving a woman and her baby from a domestic situation involving her boyfriend in early September.

According to the arrest affdavit for 35-year-old Esteban Fabela, officers were called to the Wendy’s location on the corner of Dickerson Pike and Maplewood Trace on September 8. Fabela allegedly rammed his truck into the back of his girlfriend’s vehicle as she was attempting to move out of his apartment on Westchester Drive, following an argument. The girlfriend’s baby was in the back seat of the car at the time.

Fabela drove behind the girlfriend’s vehicle until she turned into the Wendy’s parking lot and yelled for someone at the drive-thru windown to call 911. The girlfriend did one more lap around to avoid detection by Fabela, then circled back to the drive-thru window. The Wendy’s manager was there and told her to park and come inside because the police were en route.

The manager told police Fabela’s girlfriend listened and parked, grabbed her baby from the backseat and run inside. The manager then locked the lobby doors and waited for police.

Wendy's on Dickerson Pike and Maplewood Trace in South Nashville. (WSMV)

Fabela was arrested on Monday, September 19, for selling cocaine and methamphetamine while in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. Fabela had a handful of warrants out for him, including the shooting of a man at hookah lounge in South Nashville in July, and the previously-mentioned domestic assault with a vehicle on September 8.

He remains in custody on multiple charges and $207,500 bond.

