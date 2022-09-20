Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

The penalty comes directly from UT- not the NCAA or SEC.
Jimmy Calloway
Jimmy Calloway(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida.

The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron, where he was seen throwing punches at a visiting player. Calloway was ejected from that game.

The penalty comes directly from UT- not the NCAA or SEC. Calloway will be available to play for the second half of the Florida game.

