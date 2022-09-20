TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Tennessee teen


Aleeyah Counts, 14, is missing, according to TBI.
Aleeyah Counts, 14, is missing, according to TBI.(TBI)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a teenager missing out of east Tennessee.

TBI says its needs help finding 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts, who is missing from Mount Carmel. She was last seen in the area of Volunteer High School.

Counts is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a grey jacket.

If you see Aleeyah, please call the Mount Carmel Police Department at 423-272-7121 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

