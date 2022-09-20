Taylor Swift receives ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Songwriters Association International announced that Taylor Swift would be a decade honoree and would be the recipient of the ‘Songwriter Artist of the Decade.’

In addition to Swift, Ashley Gorley will receive ‘Songwriter of the Decade.’

Their achievements will be honored at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20.

Twenty performers will take to the stage including Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Parmalee and Alana Springsteen.

Previously announced performers include the following:

Pat Alger

Tony Arata

Babyface

Kent Blazy

Jacob Davis

Gayle

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Josh Jenkins

Matt Jenkins

Matt McGinn

Thomas Rhett

Matt Rogers

Jenn Schott

Nathan Spicer

Matthew West

The decade award winners were determined by their cumulative songwriting success between 2010 and 2019, where points were given by calculating the percentage of songwriting credits in a Nashville-associated song and tracking each song’s performance on a week-to-week basis in the following top 20 charts:

Billboard Country Airplay Chart

Billboard Pop Songs Chart

Billboard Christian Airplay Chart

Billboard Rock Airplay Chart

For the ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Decade’ award, there was an additional requirement that they must be a recording artist as well as a credited songwriter of the song for points to count.

In addition to celebrating the aforementioned decade winners, the evening will also honor the 2022 song, songwriter, and songwriter-artist of the year, as well as previously announced recipients, Garth Brooks (Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award) and Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO, Jon Platt (NSAI President’s Keystone Award).

