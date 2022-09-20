SHERIFF: $2,500, 2 pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After working undercover for three months, officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered two pounds of marijuana, an ounce of fentanyl, two guns and $2500 from a home on Tuesday morning.

An official with WCSO said a search warrant carried at the home Tuesday morning. They had been working on the case for three months.

Officers made three undercover buys with the dealer and after the third buy, they carried out the search warrant.

