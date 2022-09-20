Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Old Hickory man died Monday night following a crash in Nashville.

Michael Jason Brown, 44, was hit and killed while trying to cross Elm Hill Pike near the railroad tracks, police said.

Brown was hit by the driver of an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, Andreal Brooks, 43, of Goodlettsville.

Brooks reported that he was unable to avoid the collision, police said. Brown was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in this fatal crash, according to police.

Brooks was charged with driving on a suspended license and for not possessing insurance.

