Nashville ice cream shop helps customers beat the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - So much for cooler temperatures. On Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures reached 100 degrees, Mother Nature let people know fall isn’t here quite yet.

On days like these, there are places to go to cool off.

On 2nd Avenue, fun comes in the frozen at Mike’s Ice Cream. Ruby Pulley said she has the best job in town.

“It’s fun, from seeing the kids’ faces, and everyone’s excited to get ice cream,” said Pulley.

Alys Howard said she had an overall bad day and came here and found 30 flavors to make it better.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.