Murfreesboro Police searching for man in Verizon theft investigation

Metro Police are searching for the man who committed fraudulent charges at Verizon.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police detectives are looking for a man who made fraudulent purchases at the Verizon store on Thompson lane.

On September 5, 2022, the unidentified man entered the Verizon store and told store employees he lost his phone and needed two new phones and phone lines. The man purchased two iPhone 13 Max Pro phones and opened two new phone lines using a stolen ID.

The fraudulent purchases totaled $2,633.98. A line of credit was also opened with Community Bank and $10,574.00 was spent on an online purchase from Jared Jewelry.

If you know this individual or have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at (629) 201-5512.

