Metro smoking ban bill under review at Metro Council meeting
The bill would amend the current smoking ban ordinance to include all Metro establishments instead of those with age restrictions.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would ban smoking and the use of vapor products in all Davidson County establishments is up for its second reading Tuesday.
Currently, in Davidson County, Title 10 of the Metropolitan Code of Laws prohibits smoking and using vapor products in certain age-restricted venues. This means patrons cannot smoke in any establishment that does restrict access to people ages 21 or older. The bill up for consideration would amend this to be all establishments, regardless of age restrictions.
If the bill passes and someone is caught smoking, they will be required to pay a fine that would be $50 maximum.
The bill will move on to a third and final reading if passed during Tuesday’s meeting.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.