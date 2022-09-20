Metro smoking ban bill pushed to next council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would ban smoking and the use of vapor products in all Davidson County establishments is up for its second reading Tuesday.

Currently, in Davidson County, Title 10 of the Metropolitan Code of Laws prohibits smoking and using vapor products in certain age-restricted venues. This means patrons cannot smoke in any establishment that does restrict access to people ages 21 or older. The bill up for consideration would amend this to be all establishments, regardless of age restrictions.

During the council meeting Tuesday, the bill was deferred after amendments that were proposed questioned how the bill would hurt businesses in the county.

For too long our musicians and hospitality workers have not been guaranteed a smokefree workplace. Tonight, I encourage our Council to vote in favor of Council member @JeffSyracuseTN's smokefree ordinance. Everyone deserves the guarantee of breathing clean air while they work. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 20, 2022

If the bill passes and someone is caught smoking, they will be required to pay a fine that would be $50 maximum. Councilmembers added that the bill would not go into effect until March 1, 2023 to give businesses time to adapt to the new law.

The bill will be discussed at the council meeting on Oct. 4.

Just so everyone knows where I stand on this tonight:



I have asthma and still use a rescue inhaler. I've turned down invitations from friends going to venues that allow smoking. My lungs can't handle it.



I'm siding with the musicians. Ban smoking in bars, no exceptions. — Sabbaticolby Sledge (@Sledgefor17) September 20, 2022

