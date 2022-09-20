Man crashes car after taking it back from tow yard at gunpoint

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after he showed up armed to a tow yard and took his car back and led police on a chase through Madison.

According to the arrest affidavit, William Cleek showed up to Dad’s Towing on East Old Hickory Blvd. on Saturday to recover his vehicle. An employee at the tow yard told police that Cleek was angry about his vehicle getting towed and an argument ensued, during which Cleek produced a black handgun from his satchel and pointed it at his head.

When Metro Nashville Police officers arrived, Cleek was seen driving a green Chevrolet through the tow yard fence and turning down SR-45/Old Hickory Blvd. The officers pursued the car through an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive and backyards along Anderson Lane and McArthur Drive until Cleek crashed the vehicle into a fence on Myatt Drive.

Cleek continued to flee on foot before officers finally caught up and took him into custody. They discovered that Cleek is wanted in Arizona and a convicted felon in Tennessee. The handgun used during the theft at the tow yard was found inside the vehicle.

Cleek is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft and destruction of property, among others.

