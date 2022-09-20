Grubhub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville


The Grubhub delivery driver was carjacked at the Oakwood Flats apartments.
By Mary Alice Royse and Danielle Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grubhub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville.

“I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Metro Police say a Grubhub delivery driver was carjacked at the Oakwood Flats apartments. Metro’s helicopter, and patrol officers, were all involved--they say the four suspects ran away, and they arrested them moments later on North 6th Street.

Neighborhood residents went outside when they heard the commotion.

“Pretty soon three cop cars came from right in front of my house and then two around the corner and then cornered them and they just hopped right out they had their guns on them the people running, and they just stopped immediately and dropped. They had the dogs out, and they arrested them immediately,” said Brayan Enriquez.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV news flash
Wednesday morning News Update
WSMV grubhub carjacking
Grubhub driver's car stolen during delivery
Franklin Police searching for man who stole dog head statue.
Franklin Police looking for man who stole a $2,900 dog head statue
WSMV birth control
Metro Council to address free birth control during next meeting
wsmv dog statue stolen
Man wanted for stealing dog statue