Grubhub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grubhub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville.

“I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Metro Police say a Grubhub delivery driver was carjacked at the Oakwood Flats apartments. Metro’s helicopter, and patrol officers, were all involved--they say the four suspects ran away, and they arrested them moments later on North 6th Street.

This afternoon a Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked on Oakwood Ave. Our aviation unit, precinct officers & violent crimes detectives followed the stolen Honda Accord. A short time ago all four suspects were arrested after they bailed & fled on foot at N 6th St. pic.twitter.com/Tdelzkrz2v — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2022

Neighborhood residents went outside when they heard the commotion.

“Pretty soon three cop cars came from right in front of my house and then two around the corner and then cornered them and they just hopped right out they had their guns on them the people running, and they just stopped immediately and dropped. They had the dogs out, and they arrested them immediately,” said Brayan Enriquez.

