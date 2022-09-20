Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said that the carjacking suspects fled the scene after carjacking the delivery driver on Oakwood Avenue.

The MNPD aviation unit, precinct officers, and violent crimes detectives followed the stolen Honda Accord.

The car stopped on North 6th Street, where the suspects ran from the car but were soon stopped by police.

MNPD said four suspects were taken into custody following the incident.

This afternoon a Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked on Oakwood Ave. Our aviation unit, precinct officers & violent crimes detectives followed the stolen Honda Accord. A short time ago all four suspects were arrested after they bailed & fled on foot at N 6th St. pic.twitter.com/Tdelzkrz2v — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2022

