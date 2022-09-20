Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said that the carjacking suspects fled the scene after carjacking the delivery driver on Oakwood Avenue.

The MNPD aviation unit, precinct officers, and violent crimes detectives followed the stolen Honda Accord.

The car stopped on North 6th Street, where the suspects ran from the car but were soon stopped by police.

MNPD said four suspects were taken into custody following the incident.

This is a developing story.

