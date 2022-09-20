Germantown apartment complex sees over 50 car break-ins overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A slew of Germantown car break-ins has people on edge. People in one of the apartment complexes said more than 50 cars were broken into in their building alone.

Monday morning, Metro Nashville Police officers met with dozens of people living at The Griff Apartments. Many said they got to their cars to find their windows shattered.

“I just saw car after car broken into,” said Christian Japlit, a resident. “I just came out to my car, I was going to a golf event for work, and all of a sudden I figured someone had just broken in and that was it for my day.”

For hours Japlit said he sat and waited for police to reach him to file a report as they made their way down the parking garage ramp. He says this shouldn’t have happened.

“I think there could have been a few things done to prevent this and kind of slow things down,” said Japlit.

“The gate is just wide open so anyone can come in and do this,” said Camilla Mccant, another break-in target.

She said the garage door wasn’t closed as it should be, and this could have been prevented.

“Going to vacuum my car and get as much glass out as I possibly can and hopefully get it repaired,” said Mccant.

“Luckily I didn’t have anything valuable in the car, but they didn’t take anything,” said Japlit.

A Metro Police officer on scene says in total the thieves took a few hundred dollars. They also took fingerprints off cars and say they have strong leads for who did this.

For Japlit, he’s still on edge.

“A little unsettled, nothing too major, but it does have me worrying about things around here,” said Japlit.

The Griff says they have video of the incident from a camera on a resident’s car dashboard. They will share that with us when they get it from the police. They also want to remind people to not leave valuables in their cars. They say security will be on site until the garage door is fixed.

