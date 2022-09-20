Former Predators player P.K. Subban retires from NHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After 13 seasons, defencemen P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL Tuesday morning.

Subban was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007 before being traded to Nashville in June 2016. He was then traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019.

In a Twitter post, Subban thanked his family and fans for their support. He also thanked the league for the opportunity to compete.

“I never looked as myself or ever felt I was just a hockey player,” Sabban said in the post. “I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey. Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before.”

Sabban said he looks forward to the road ahead and the many opportunities that are soon to come.

